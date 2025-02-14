Ghanaian forward Justin Shaibu completes move to BK Frem in Denmark

Danish club BK Frem have completed the signing of Danish-Ghanaian forward Justin Shaibu, the announcement was made on Thursday, February 13, 2025.

The 27-year-old striker, who most recently played for Hillerod, has been training with the club since November as he worked his way back to full fitness after a long injury spell.

Shaibu’s career has taken him across Denmark and England. He was sold to English side Brentford at the age of 19, where he made first-team appearances and later went on loan to Walsall and Boreham Wood.

Domestically, he has featured for HB Koge, FC Fredericia, Lyngby, Hobro, and Hillerod. In addition, he has represented Denmark at the U17, U18, and U20 national levels.

The club’s Sports Committee is optimistic about Shaibu’s potential impact, stating:

"Justin is a fast and strong striker with a lot of explosiveness, which makes him a strong addition to the squad.

"He finishes well, works hard, and we are constantly building on him physically. When he gets in shape, he is a player who has the level to play at a higher level as well.”

Shaibu himself is eager for the challenge ahead:

"I am incredibly happy to be a part of Boldklubben Frem after a period of injuries. The club has a strong tradition and a formidable energy in the stadium. After being out for two years, I am more than motivated to play for Frem."