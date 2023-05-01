Ghanaian forward Kakra Boakye-Mensa nets hat-trick as Enkopings thrash Rinkeby in Sweden

Ghanaian winger Kakra Boakye-Mensah scored a 37 minute hat-trick as Enkopings SK thumped Rinkeby United 7-1 in the Swedish Division Two.

The 28-year-old opened the scoring in the 6th minute before Filip Sandsten double the lead four minutes later.

Boakye-Mensa got his second of the game in the 19th minute after connecting to a Sandsten pass. Linus Zetterstrom extended the lead after the half hour mark to make it 4-0 before Kakra completed his hat-trick in the 37th minute following a dominant display.

Kakra was then replaced in the 70th minute by Anton Kreuger.

The visitors pulled one back seven minutes later before second half substitute Haris Bajramovic netted a brace to complete the mauling.

Kakra's senior brother Panin Boakye-Mensa was also in action for Enkopings.