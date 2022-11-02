Ghanaian forward Kamal Sowah reacts to Club Brugge's UCL knockout stage qualification 

Ghanaian forward Kamal Sowah has thanked the fans for the support following Club Brugge's qualification to the knockout stage of the UEFA Champions League.

The Belgian giants had an impressive run finishing second in Group B with 11 points just one behind leaders FC Porto.

They had already secured qualification to the knockout stages after their first four games in the competition.

Club Brugge held Bayer Leverkusen at the Bay Arena in their final group game to end their incredible run.

Kamal Sowah has been in fine form for Club Brugge in the Champions League scoring two goals in the group stage.

The 22-year-old took to his social media account to appreciate the support from the fans as they progressed to the next round of the competition.

"Let's continue this journey in 2023 Champions League and to our fans we appreciate all the support".