Ghanaian forward Kamal Sowah thrilled with goal on Standard Liege debut

Ghanaian winger Kamal Sowah enjoyed a memorable debut for his new club, Standard Liege, as he scored in their recent match against KAS Eupen in the Belgium Pro League.

The 23-year-old's goal contributed to Standard Liege's 3-1 victory in the seventh-round fixture of the Belgian league.

Sowah, who recently joined Standard Liege in the transfer window, expressed his excitement on social media, saying, "I am very happy to have made my debut and to score my first goal for this wonderful club in a great win for us."

The match saw Standard Liege dominate from the start, with Wilfried Kanga and Hayao Kawabe scoring two goals in the first half. Kamal Sowah joined the scoring party in the 75th minute, slotting the ball into the bottom right corner of the net.

Although Alfred Finnbogason managed to reduce the deficit for KAS Eupen with a late goal during injury time, the match ultimately ended in a 3-1 victory for Standard Liege.

Sowah's move to Standard Liege followed a challenging spell at Club Brugge, and his debut performance suggests a promising start to his tenure with his new club.