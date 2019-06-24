Ghanaian forward Karim Sadat bags a hat-trick as Hamstalds BK thrashed IK Frej in Sweden

Ghanaian forward Karim Sadat scored a hat-trick to help Hamstalds BK thrash IK Frej in the Swedish Superettan League on Sunday.

The former Hearts of Oak attacker was the hero of the day as HBK ended the first round with a thumping 4-1 win over IK Frej.

Sadat opened the scoring for the home side in the 22nd minute before adding a fine second with two minutes left to end the half.

The 27-year old was unstoppable in the first half but returned from the break to cap a phenomenal performance with his third in the 53rd minute.

Strike partner Rasmus Wiedesheim-Paul added the fourth with twenty remaining following a dominating performance.

The home side took their legs off the peddle a bit allowing IK Frej attacker Mattias Bouvin to pull one back in injury time.

Sadat Karim, who lasted the entire duration has increased his tally in the Superettan league to five in 14 games.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin