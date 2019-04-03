Ghanaian forward Karim Sadat delighted to score winner for Halmstad BK in league opener

Ghana forward Karim Sadat has expressed joy in scoring the winner in Halmstad BK's superretan league opener against Jönköping on Tuesday night.

The former Hearts of Oak striker scored in the 85th minute to snatch all three points for his side at the Stadsparksvallen.

"Alhamdulillah for the goal last night and more importantly for the three points in the first game of the season. Thank you to all the fans that traveled to cheer us throughout the game. See you at Örjans Vall on Saturday," he Tweeted.

Sadat joined Halmstad BK in the winter transfer window and has been in stupendous form scoring four goals in four games for the team in the Svenska Cup.

HBK started on a positive note dominating possession in thee early exchanges.

Forward Gabriel Gudmundsson could have opened the scoring in the 20 minute but flapped the chance.

Eventually, the home team got more and more into the match and threatened for the opener after about 15 minutes of play on the counter, but the ball was first cleared by HBK defender and finally Malkolm Nilsson.

HBK had a penalty which was saved by Jönköping goalkeeper Frank Pettersson.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin