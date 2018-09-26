Ghanaian forward Karim Sadat hits tenth goal for Landskroma BoIS in Swedish lower-tier league

Former Hearts of Oak forward Karim Sadat grabbed his tenth goal of the campaign for Landskroma BoIS in their 2-1 defeat against Halmstads BK in the Swedish Superettan on Tuesday evening.

Halmstads opened the scoring in the 13th minute through Johan Oremo as they finished the first half in a win.

Sadat pulled parity for Landskrona BoIS with a fine finish on 81st minute of the game.

A minute later, Gabriel Gudmundsson registered the match-winner for Halmstads BK.

He played full duration of the match as his compatriot Thomas Boakye climbed off the bench on the 69th minute for the winners.

He has bagged ten goals in his 22 appearances for the Black and White lads this season.

Sadat featured for Accra Hearts of Oak during the 2012/13 Ghana Premier League season.