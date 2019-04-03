Ghanaian forward Karim Sadat snatches late winner for Halmstads BK in Sweden

Ghanaian forward Karim Sadat continued with his impressive form in Sweden after scoring the winner for Halmstad BK in their Superretan league opener against Jönköping.

The former Hearts of Oak striker scored in the 85th minute to snatch all three points for his side on Tuesday night.

Sadat joined Halmstad BK in the winter transfer window and has been in stupendous form scoring four goals in four games for the team in the Svenska Cup.

HBK started on a positive note dominating possession in thee early exchanges.

Forward Gabriel Gudmundsson could have opened the scoring in the 20 minute but flapped the chance.

Eventually, the home team got more and more into the match and threatened for the opener after about 15 minutes of play on the counter, but the ball was first cleared by HBK defender and finally Malkolm Nilsson.

HBK had a penalty which was saved by Jönköping goalkeeper Frank Pettersson.