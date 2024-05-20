Ghanaian forward Kelvin Boateng scores 10th league goal of the season

Ghanaian forward Kelvin Boateng was on the scoresheet for the second time in a row to inspire First Vienna's away triumph over FC Flyeralarm Admira.

The 24-year-old made it four goals in four games as First emerged victorious with a 3-0 scoreline at the Motion Invest Arena on Monday.

After nine minutes, Boateng headed a long ball to Bumbic on the left side.

The defender hit the cross, and the Ghanaian was quickly back in the centre and deliberately headed the ball into the far corner to give First the lead.

The visiting team extended their lead through midfielder Kai Stratznig in the 61st minute.

German attacker Philipp Ochs, who was a second-half substitute, completed the victory for First when he scored in stoppage-time.

First moves to the fourth position on the league standings following Monday's victory with 48 points from 29 rounds.

Boateng has now hit double figures in the Austrian 2. Liga after scoring 10 goals with two assists in 24 appearances this season with a game remaining.