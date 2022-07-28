Ghanaian forward Kelvin Boateng to miss Spartak Trnava’s Europa Conference League match in UK due to visa issues

Ghanaian forward Kelvin Boateng did not travel to the United Kingdom for Spartak Trnava's UEFA Europa Conference League match on Thursday.

Boateng along with Kazeem Bolaji, Azeez Oseni, and Milan Ristovski were all denied UK visas and will miss the match against Welsh club Newtown A.F.C.

"For me, it's incomprehensible that something like this happens and UEFA doesn't handle it better. If we had a more difficult opponent, or if the result of the first match was different, it could significantly change the chances of advancing. And that's a lot of money at stake.

"We have recorded, but it cuts into our other plans. We are not looking at this match, but at the next four matches, which we have every three or four days," Trnava manager Michal Gašparík.

The Slovakian side are in a strong position to advance to the next round after winning the first leg 4-1 last week.

The 22-year-old played in the first match, lasting 30 minutes and helping the club secure an impressive victory.

Boateng joined Trnava on a three-year deal in 2021 from Portuguese side Aves.