Ghanaian forward Kelvin Ofori eager to get started at new club Slovan Bratislava

Ghanaian winger Kelvin Ofori has shared his excitement after completing his move to Slovakian champions Slovan Bratislava.

The 22-year-old becomes Bratislava's first signing of the summer transfer window after inking a three-year deal to join the Blues from rivals Spartak Trvana.

Ahead of pre-season with the club, Ofori disclosed how excited he is to join them, claiming he is ready to get started.

"I am attracted to European football, I long for victories and trophies. One of the key factors in my decision was a conversation with the head coach. We talked together about where he sees me within Slovan. It was important for me to hear, and at the same time it sounded very interesting. I am happy to be here and I am ready to start a new chapter," he said.

Ofori joins compatriots Zuberu Sharani and Rahim Ibrahim, who played an integeral role in the club's success last season.

"We often used to talk to Rahim and Sharani, another of my compatriots, when we met as opponents. I'm glad that now we will be in the same cabin together and we will spend more time on and off the field. Overall, I'm looking forward to my new teammates. I've been in Slovakia for two years, I know the league and the country, it's good that I can continue here," he added.

Last season, Ofori netted nine goals in the Slovakian League as Spartak Trvana finished the campaign in third place.