Ghanaian forward Kelvin Ofori seals move to Slovan Bratislava

Ghanaian forward Kelvin Ofori has completed his move to Slovakian giants Slovan Bratislava.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate joins the Slovakian champions on a three-year from rivals Spartak Trvana.

Ofori enjoyed an outstanding campaign with Trvana last season, excelling in both the domestic league and in Europe.

He made 28 appearances in the league, scoring nine goals for Spartak Trvana. During his time with Trvana, he won two Slovak Cup titles.

Despite interest from several clubs in the summer transfer window, the 23-year-old decided to sign for the UEFA Champions League campaign.

"I am attracted to European football, I long for victories and trophies. One of the key factors in my decision was a conversation with the head coach. We talked together about where he sees me within Slovan. It was important for me to hear, and at the same time it sounded very interesting. I am happy to be here and I am ready to start a new chapter," said Ofori.

The ex-Fortuna Dusseldorf player becomes Slovan's first signing of the summer.