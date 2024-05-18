Ghanaian forward Kelvin Ofori strikes twice in Spartak Trnava's dominant 5-0 win over Zeleziarne Podbrezova

Ghanaian winger Kelvin Ofori shined as Spartak Trnava secured a resounding 5-0 win over Zeleziarne Podbrezova in the Slovakian Super Liga on Saturday afternoon.

Spartak Trnava dominated the match, controlling possession and creating numerous chances. Ofori, who started and played for 64 minutes, was pivotal in the first goal. A quick combination in the penalty area between Philip Azango, Jakub Paur, and Ofori resulted in the Ghanaian winger calmly slotting the ball past the goalkeeper to give Spartak Trnava a 1-0 lead.

Ofori's second goal came in the 62nd minute. Philip Azango made a skillful run down the left side of the defense and sent a pass in front of the goalkeeper. Jakub Paur missed the chance, but Ofori was on hand to send his second accurate shot into the open net, doubling Spartak Trnava's lead.

The rout continued with Matej GreÅ¡Ã¡k's own goal in the 69th minute, Erik Daniel's strike in the 79th minute, and TomÃ¡Å¡ Poznar's goal in the 88th minute, sealing a comprehensive 5-0 victory for Spartak Trnava.

Kelvin Ofori has been a key player for Spartak Trnava this season, making 32 appearances in the Slovakian Super Liga, scoring four goals, and providing two assists.