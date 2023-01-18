Ghanaian forward Kelvin Yeboah eager to make Augsburg debut after sealing loan move

Ghanaian-born Italian forward Kelvin Yeboah is poised to make his debut for German outfit FA Augsburg.

The nephew of former Bundesliga goal king Tony Yeboah joined Augsburg on loan from Italian side Genoa. Yeboah will spent the second half of the season in Germany.

"After talking to the coach and those responsible, it was clear to me that I only wanted to switch to FCA. The courageous and active style of play that the coach wants to play suits me very well. That's why I'm pleased that the change worked out," he said.

I would like to do my part to ensure that we play a successful second half of the Bundesliga season and offer the fans attractive football. I can't wait to play in the WWK ARENA," added the striker.

Yeboah joined Genoa from Austrian club Sturm Graz in a reported 6.5 million euro deal in January 2022.

He was a hotcake at the time, scoring goals for fun, and he was expected to replicate that form for Genoa in Italy, but he has struggled to make an impression.

Yeboah couldn't stop Genoa from being relegated to Serie B, and he hasn't been flying in the second division either, with only one goal in 13 appearances this season.

He is, however, determined to turn things around in Germany.