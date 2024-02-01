Ghanaian forward Kelvin Yeboah leaves Montpellier

Ghanaian-born Italian forward Kelvin Yeboah has left French Ligue 1 side Montpellier HSC after just six months into his season-long loan.

The Genoa forward and Montpellier mutually agreed to go separate ways leading to the termination of his loan deal.

Yeboah, the nephew of Ghanaian legend Tony Yeboah, made 16 appearances for the French outfit, scoring a goal for the club in the Coupe de France against Amiens.

"The MHSC announce today the departure of Kelvin Yeboah. The Italian striker's loan was terminated today. Since his signing last summer, Kelvin has won the Montpellier jersey 16 times, scoring a goal on January 6, against Amiens in the French Cup. The MHSC wishes Kelvin good luck for the rest of his career," wrote the club on their official website.

Yeboah is expected to find a new club before the end of the winter transfer window and according to reports in Italy, the strike is heading to Belgium to sign for Standard Liege.

The 23-year-old is hoping to rediscover the form that saw him leave Sturm Graz to Genoa in January 2022.