Ghanaian forward Kevin Luckassen on target as UTA Arad secures thrilling draw in Romania Botosani

Dutch-born Ghanaian attacker Kevin Luckassen delivered a stellar performance, contributing a crucial goal to help UTA Arad secure a thrilling 2-2 draw against Botosani in the Romanian top flight.

The 32-year-old forward showcased his prowess by scoring one of his team's goals and played the full duration of the exciting encounter on Monday.

The match saw UTA Arad initially trailing as Tiberiu Capusa opened the scoring for the home team in the 32nd minute. Botosani extended their lead six minutes into the second half through Enzo Lopez, and Gabriel Eugen David furthered the advantage.

However, Luckassen stepped up in stoppage time to level the score for UTA Arad, securing a valuable draw.

With this performance, Luckassen now boasts four league goals and one assist in 12 games, highlighting his impact and contribution to UTA Arad's campaign in the Romanian top flight.

The draw against Botosani adds another positive result to UTA Arad's season, and Luckassen's contributions continue to play a significant role in the team's performances.