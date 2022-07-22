Ghana Latest Football News, Live Scores, Results - GHANAsoccernet

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Ghanaian forward Kevin Ofori suffers fresh injury, ruled out for eight weeks

Published on: 22 July 2022
Ghanaian forward Kevin Ofori suffers fresh injury, ruled out for eight weeks

Ghanaian youngster Kelvin Ofori has been ruled out of action for eight weeks after suffering an injury while training at Paderborn. 

The former Fortuna Dusseldorf player tore a ligament in his knee and will now be out for six to eight weeks.

Ofori missed the season opener against Karlsruher, a game Paderborn won 5-0.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate struggled with injuries in his first campaign with Paderborn and was hoping for a good season.

However, the injury setback means the young winger will spend time on the sidelines.

The 20-year-old will miss games against former club Fortuna Dusseldorf, Hannover, FC Kaiserslautern and Holstein Kiel.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more