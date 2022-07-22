Ghanaian forward Kevin Ofori suffers fresh injury, ruled out for eight weeks

Ghanaian youngster Kelvin Ofori has been ruled out of action for eight weeks after suffering an injury while training at Paderborn.

The former Fortuna Dusseldorf player tore a ligament in his knee and will now be out for six to eight weeks.

Ofori missed the season opener against Karlsruher, a game Paderborn won 5-0.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate struggled with injuries in his first campaign with Paderborn and was hoping for a good season.

However, the injury setback means the young winger will spend time on the sidelines.

The 20-year-old will miss games against former club Fortuna Dusseldorf, Hannover, FC Kaiserslautern and Holstein Kiel.