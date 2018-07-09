Ghanaian forward Kevin Prince Boateng joins Sassuolo teammates for preseason in Vipiteno-Racines

Ghanaian forward Kevin Prince Boateng joined his new teammates at Sassuolo for preseason at the Vipiteno-Racines.

The 31 year old joined the Italian club last week, signing a two year deal after a successful campaign with Eintracht Frankfurt last season.

Boateng helped Frankfurt win their first silverware in 33 years after leading the team to defeat Bayern Munich in the finals of the DFB Pokal.

Despite, the triumph of last season, the former AC Milan forward returns to Italy for the second time.

Meanwhile, the club started training today at the Ricci Stadium where they worked with the ball, technical tactical exercises and dry metabolic work.

Tomorrow morning the neroverdi will continue with the Mapei tests on the synthetic of Fiorano. The team will be at Vipiteno-Racines until July 26th, few weeks to the start of the new season.

Kevin Boateng joins compatriot Alfred Duncan and Italy born Ghanaian Claude Agyapong.