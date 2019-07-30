Ghanaian forward Kevin-Prince Boateng prefers Fiorentina to Eintracht Frankfurt

Ghanaian forward Kevin-Prince Boateng would prefer to leave Sassuolo for Fiorentina rather than Eintracht Frankfurt, reports claim.

Boateng is very much likely to leave Sassuolo this summer but his destination is unknown.

Ghanasoccernet understands that Sassuolo have received offers from Fiorentina and Frankfurt for the services of the former AC Milan star.

And Bild are reporting, Boateng has refused to reunite with his former club Frankfurt as he wants to remain in Italy by signing for Fiorentina.

Related: Sassuolo set € 7 million price tag on Frankfurt target KP Boateng

The 32-year-old left Sassuolo to Barcelona on loan in January but has returned to the Serie A side after failing to land a permanent contract due to his poor performance.

He couldn’t compete as he was reduced to just four appearances by Ernesto Valverde.