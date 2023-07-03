Ghanaian forward Kevin-Prince Boateng to Decide on playing career in two weeks

Ghanaian forward Kevin-Prince Boateng is still uncertain about whether he will continue his playing career.

Boateng revealed that he will make a final decision in two weeks' time regarding his future in football.

"I have to see what's best for me, what my body can still give. I will make a statement on this in two weeks," stated the 36-year-old today.

Boateng is currently without a club as his contract with Hertha Berlin expired at the end of June.

Throughout last season, Boateng had expressed his intention to retire from professional football, and he was determined to help Hertha Berlin avoid relegation from the Bundesliga.

However, his efforts were in vain as his beloved club suffered the disappointment of relegation.

Boateng's upcoming decision will likely be influenced by various factors, including his physical condition and the opportunities available to him in the footballing world.

The former Ghana international who started at Hertha Berlin has featured for several clubs in Europe including AC Milan, Barcelona and Tottenham.