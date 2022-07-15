Ghanaian forward Kingsley Asante Ofori impresses in SJK Seinajoki's win over Flora Tallinn Europa Conference League

Ghanaian forwad Kingsley Asante Ofori made his second appearance in a UEFA competition and impressed as SJK Seinajok progressed to the next round of Europa Conference League with a victory over Flora Tallinn.

After an uninspiring first 45mins from SJK, coach Joaquin Gomez introduced Kingsley Ofori in the 46th minute to inject pace, provide trickery and ingenuity in the opponents’ half.

The visitors, Flora Tallinn, took an early lead through Michael Lilander in the 9th minute to put them 2-0 up on aggregate before the break.

Ofori was simply unplayable against his opposite number as he continuously tormented the Flora backline to create situations for Seinajoki to score.

His guile and manipulation of the ball forced Flora defender Ken Kallaste to commit a second bookable offence, giving Seinajoki a man advantage.

The home side went into extra time with a 3-2 lead after Jake Jervis scored a hat trick. Ville Tikkanen scored the winner in extra time.

Ofori has now established himself in the first team of SJK Seinajoki, playing 155 minutes in Europa Conference League.