Ghanaian forward Kingsley Boateng happy to join serie B side Juve Stabia

Ghanaian forward Kingsley Boateng says he is happy to join Juve Stabia after completing his switch from Ternana to the serie B side.

Kingsley Boateng joins the serie B new comers S.S Juve Stabia in a deal that sees Giuseppe Torromino move to Ternana, with both players on a season long loan.

"Juve Stabia has decided to bet on me and I will give my best to show that I deserve the trust placed in it. I am happy with the choice made and honored to be part of a team like the Gialloblù," said Boateng.

The winger has enormous experience in Italian football, including some few caps for Catania in the serie A.

Boateng is seen as a better berth for Juve Stabia following his stints with the likes of Dutch side Nac Breda and Slovenia giants Olimpia Ljubljana.

The former AC Milan player has failed to meet expectations since leaving the San Siro.

He had unsuccessful spells at Catania, NAC Breda, Bari and Olimpija Ljubljana in Slovenia.