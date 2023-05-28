Ghanaian forward Kingsley Sarfo shines with hat-trick as APOEL Nicosia beat Aris Limassol

Ghanaian forward Kingsley Sarfo displayed an exceptional performance by scoring a hat-trick in APOEL Nicosia's well-deserved 4-3 victory against Aris Limassol in the Cypriot First Division on Saturday.

Sarfo showcased his remarkable skills as his team secured all three points against Aris Limassol.

Before the match, APOEL Nicosia held a dominant head-to-head record with 13 wins against Aris Limassol's single win and six draws. The home side took an early lead in the 19th minute when Giannis Satsias converted a penalty kick.

However, Sarfo quickly responded, scoring APOEL Nicosia's second goal in the 23rd minute with a powerful shot that beat goalkeeper Ellinas Sofroniou.

Showing no signs of slowing down, Sarfo netted his second goal and his team's third in the 34th minute. Demonstrating his clinical finishing skills, Sarfo completed his hat-trick with a fine strike in the 49th minute.

Despite APOEL Nicosia's commanding lead, Aris Limassol fought back. Mariusz Stępiński managed to find the back of the net twice, while Daniel Sikorski added a third goal to bring Aris Limassol back into contention.

With this victory, APOEL Nicosia currently occupies the second position on the league table with 71 points after 36 games. The team's strong performance, bolstered by Sarfo's impressive hat-trick, contributes to their continued pursuit of success in the Cypriot First Division.