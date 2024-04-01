Ghanaian forward Kofi Fosuhene Asare bags hat-trick in Landskrona big win

Ghanaian forward Kofi Fosuhene Asare netted a remarkable hat-trick in Landskrona BoIS's commanding 4-0 victory over Sandviken IF in the Swedish Superettan opening match.

The 21-year-old, born in Sweden but of Ghanaian descent, dazzled spectators at the IP Stadium with his outstanding performance.

Operating in a central striking role, Asare was unstoppable, finding the back of the net three times at crucial intervals during the game, scoring in the 13th, 31st, and 62nd minutes against his former club.

Despite his young age, Asare boasts a wealth of experience, having previously played for Djurgarden IF in the Allsvenskan, Sweden's top-tier football league.

While Asare has represented Sweden at the U17 level, he remains eligible to play for Ghana, showcasing his dual nationality.

His impressive display for Landskrona BoIS is sure to attract further attention from both domestic and international scouts, as he continues to make strides in his footballing career.

Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Abubakari was a second half substitute for Sandviken after coming on in the 66th minute for Malian player Mamadou Kouyate.