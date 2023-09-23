Ghanaian forward Kofi Kordzi joins Al-Tahaddy SC in Libya

Ghanaian striker Kofi Kordzi, has signed a one-year deal with Libyan top-flight club Al-Tahaddy Sporting Club.

The move comes after Kordzi's contract with Legon Cites ended at the conclusion of the previous season.

Kordzi played a vital role in helping Hearts of Oak secure both the Ghana Premier League and the FA Cup titles in 2021.

His performances earned him a place in the Ghana home-based national team, where he showcased his talent in the 2023 CHAN tournament held in Morocco.

The deal that saw Kordzi transfer to the Libyan top flight was facilitated by Nana Kwarteng of Sports Light Consult.

This is Kordzi's second move abroad after joining Qatari side Muaither SC in 2020 but he struggled to make an impact, leading his return to the Ghanaian top flight after just one year.