Ghanaian forward Kwadwo Baah joins Burton Albion on loan from Watford

Ghanaian forward has completed a transfer to English League One side Burton Albion, signing a season-long loan contract from Watford.

"I'm massively excited to get going. I've played in League One before with Rochdale and I know the ins and outs of the league. I can't wait to get some appearances, minutes and goals under my belt," Baah said.

He also highlighted the warm welcome he received from his new teammates, adding, "When I first came here and I first saw the lads they made me feel very welcome. Some of them are from the same areas as me which is a bonus."

Baah will sport the number 24 jersey.

Born in Germany to Ghanaian parents, he grew up in South Norwood and initially joined Crystal Palace's academy. After a release at the age of 14, he signed up with Rochdale's scholarship in September 2019, showcasing his skills with three goals at the Crown Oil Arena before making his way to Vicarage Road in 2021.

Baah's experiences extend beyond the English football scene. He spent the previous season on loan with German second-tier side Fortuna Dusseldorf, making six appearances from the bench.

Notably, Baah has represented England at the under-18 level, but he currently holds the status of a Germany Under-19 international, making him eligible to play for Ghana in the future.