Ghanaian forward Kwadwo Baah joins Fortuna Dusseldorf on loan

German-born Ghanaian forward Kwadwo Baah has joined Bundesliga II side Fortuna Dusseldorf on a season long loan.

The 19-year-old forward moves to Germany from English Championship side Watford.

Kwadwo Baah, who struggled with injuries and first time football last season in the Premier League, expressed delight in making the switch.

"I'm really looking forward to it and I'm grateful to have the opportunity to play for such a big club in Germany as Fortuna Düsseldorf. It's going to be a great experience for me and above all I can't wait to see the fans here in the stadium. I'm a player who looks for one-on-one situations and has the pace - that's how I want to help the team," he told the club's website.

Sports Director at Fortuna Dusseldorf Christian Werber also shared his excitement by the capture of the teen sensation.

"With Kwadwo Baah, we're getting a player with potential for development who already has a lot to offer and who fits our requirement profile perfectly with his pace and physique. In England he showed his talent from a very young age. The fact that he's regularly part of the German U19 national team underscores his abilities," he said.

Kwadwo Baah has represented the youth team of Germany, but remains eligible to play for Ghana.