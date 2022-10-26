GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Ghanaian forward Kwadwo Baah wants to cut short Fortuna Dusseldorf loan spell

Published on: 26 October 2022
Ghanaian forward Kwadwo Baah wants to cut short Fortuna Dusseldorf loan spell
HOBRO, DENMARK - MAY 11: Kwadwo Baah of Germany runs with the ball during the international friendly match between Denmark U19 and Germany U19 at DS Arena on May 11, 2022 in Hobro, Denmark. (Photo by Cathrin Mueller/Getty Images for DFB)

German-born Ghanaian forward Kwadwo Baah is said to be considering leaving Fortuna Dusseldorf, where he is on loan for the season.

The winger joined Dusseldorf on loan from English side Watford, but according to a report, he is considering an early departure from the German club.

He joined them on loan from Watford in the summer, looking for regular playing time, which was not available at Vicarage Road.

Baah has made six appearances for them in the 2. Bundesliga so far, but has yet to make the starting eleven and has played only 6% of the available minutes.

According to the Rheinische Post,' scepticism' is also brewing at the club, who are dissatisfied with how the loan deal has progressed.

“At the moment he is a bit further away than he and we would have liked. There has to be a lot more,” they quote coach Daniel Thioune as saying.

While the German U19 international still has "the team's trust," the newspaper claims that unless there is a clear upward trend in the upcoming weeks, that trust will be quickly depleted.

Therefore, it's not impossible that Düsseldorf will meet with Watford and decide to "break off the loan prematurely."

 

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more