Ghanaian forward Kwadwo Baah wants to cut short Fortuna Dusseldorf loan spell

German-born Ghanaian forward Kwadwo Baah is said to be considering leaving Fortuna Dusseldorf, where he is on loan for the season.

The winger joined Dusseldorf on loan from English side Watford, but according to a report, he is considering an early departure from the German club.

He joined them on loan from Watford in the summer, looking for regular playing time, which was not available at Vicarage Road.

Baah has made six appearances for them in the 2. Bundesliga so far, but has yet to make the starting eleven and has played only 6% of the available minutes.

According to the Rheinische Post,' scepticism' is also brewing at the club, who are dissatisfied with how the loan deal has progressed.

“At the moment he is a bit further away than he and we would have liked. There has to be a lot more,” they quote coach Daniel Thioune as saying.

While the German U19 international still has "the team's trust," the newspaper claims that unless there is a clear upward trend in the upcoming weeks, that trust will be quickly depleted.

Therefore, it's not impossible that Düsseldorf will meet with Watford and decide to "break off the loan prematurely."