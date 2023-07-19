Ghanaian forward Kwadwo Duah bids farewell to Nurnberg after sealing Ludogorets move

England-born forward of Ghanaian descent, Kwadwo Duah, bid farewell to Nürnberg as he completes his move to Bulgarian giants FC Ludogorets.

After spending a year with Nürnberg, Duah expressed his sincere gratitude to everyone at the club for their support and the comfortable environment he experienced during his time there. He scored 11 goals in 33 league matches for the club.

"Firstly, I would like to express my sincere thanks to everyone at the club for the past year. Even though it didn't go as well as we all wanted on the sporting side, I felt very comfortable in Nürnberg," Duah said to the club.

"I will gladly come back to Valznerweiher, the stadium, and the city. For me, a new chapter begins now in a club with international ambitions. I'm looking forward to it," added Kwadwo Duah.

Bulgarian champions confirmed the signing of Duah on Wednesday, after a successful medical. The deal reportedly cost Ludogorets 3 million euros, and he has signed a three-year contract.

Despite being born in London, Duah holds Swiss citizenship, having grown up in Switzerland and kick-started his football journey at the Young Boys youth team.

He progressed through the ranks to feature for the first team before joining Nurnberg, following successful loan spells at Swiss clubs FC Winterthur, FC Wil 1900, and Servette FC.