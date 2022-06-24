Ghanaian forward Kwadwo Duah joins German side Nurnberg

Ghanaian forward Kwadwo Duah wil continue his career in Germany after signing for second-tier club FC Nurnberg.

The 24-year-born, born in London signed his contract on Friday after a successful medical to complete the switch from Swiss side St Gallen.

Dieter Hecking, Sport Director at 1. FC Nürnberg on the negotiations: “This transfer went the way we imagined it would. Above all, we had excellent discussions with the former club player Alain Sutter, who works as a sports director in St. Gallen. They were characterized by mutual respect, solution-oriented and target-oriented.”

Olaf Rebbe , sporting director of FC Nürnberg also said; “We’ve been following Kwadwo’s path and development for a long time. He’s one of the fastest players in the Swiss Super League and will help us with his scoring skills”

“He knows the kind of football we want to play. This will help him integrate. In addition, he fits perfectly into our group in terms of character and mentality.”

Duah added “The club has been trying hard for me for a year. I had the best feeling here, that’s why I chose the club. I’m looking forward to the fans, to the stadium and to scoring goals here.”

He scored 15 goals and assisted four for FC St. Gallen in the Swiss Super League last season.

The former Young Boys player will be wearing the number 23 shirt at his new club, FC Nürnberg.