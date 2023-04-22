Ghanaian forward Kwadwo Duah nets 10th goal of the season as Nurnberg beat Fortuna Dusseldorf

Swiss-Ghanaian striker Kwadwo scored his tenth goal of the campaign as FC Nurnberg returned to winning ways with victory against Fortuna Dusseldorf.

The 26-year-old sealed victory for Nurnberg in the 90th minute after smashing home to make it 2-0 for the host.

Nathaniel Brown opened the scoring for Nurnberg in the 10th minute.

Duah, who joined Nurnberg in the summer transfer window has been in top form for the club as they gradually pull away from the drop zone.

Since joining the club, he has contributed 11 goals of the 26 scored by Nurnberg in the Bundesliga 2.

Born to Ghanaian parents in England, Duah has represented Switzerland at youth levels and remains eligible to play for Ghana.