Ghanaian forward Kwadwo Duah open to summer move amid Ludogorets interest

Ghanaian forward Kwadwo Duah has hinted that FC Nuremberg could consider selling him to interested suitors this summer.

Duah has been heavily linked with Bulgarian First League side PFC Ludogorets Razgrad in the ongoing transfer window, and a move seems likely.

It is believed that German club stands to benefit financially from his sale to Ludogorets, the reigning Bulgarian champions.

The deal is expected to be financially rewarding for FC Nuremberg, who will receive a fee of €3 million for the player.

Speaking about the transfer speculation, the 26-year-old acknowledged the possibility of a move, stating during a visit to the "Nabtal-Schwandorf" fan club, "As you all know, the club depends on transfer income. I don't think I had a good season last year, but a decent one. So it could be that they might want to sell me."

If the transfer goes through, a portion of the transfer fee will be allotted to Duah's former Swiss Super League club, FC St. Gallen. The player's current contract with FC Nuremberg is set to expire on June 30, 2026.

Duah was born in London to Ghanaian parents.