Ghanaian forward Kwadwo Duah scores as Ludogorets suffer Bulgaria Cup final loss to Botev Plovdiv

Swiss-Ghanaian forward Kwadwo Duah scored for the second game running for Ludogorets but the Bulgarian champions suffered a Cup final heartbreak.

Despite starring for Ludogorets, the league champions failed to secure the domestic double after losing 3-2 to Botev Plovdiv in the final of the Bulgarian Cup on Wednesday evening.

Duah enjoyed an outstanding campaign in Bulgaria, scoring 13 goals across all competitions for the Green Eagles.

Meanwhile, in a thrilling encounter, Botev Plovdiv opened the scoring after just four minutes through Antonio Conte.

However, Ludogorets responded four minutes later through the English-born Ghanaian forward.

But Martin Sekulic restored Botev's lead at the stroke of half-time before Umeh Emmanuel extended the advantage after the break.

Rwan Cruz pulled one back for the Bulgarian champions with 19 minutes remaining but missed the opportunity to force the game into extra time after missing an injury-time penalty.

Ludogorets missed Ghanaian winger Bernard Tekpetey, who was serving a suspension for his red card against CSKA Sofia.