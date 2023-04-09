Ghanaian forward Kwadwo Duah scores late to salvage a point for Nurnberg in Germany

Swiss-Ghanaian forward, Kwadwo Duah netted his ninth goal of the Bundesliga II to secure an important away point for Nurnberg in their game against Karlsruher.

The English-born striker converted from the spot in the 94th minute as the spoils were shared at the Max-Morlock Stadion.

The visitors took an early lead in the first-half after Mikkel Kaufmann completed a fine move by Karlsruher.

The hosts pushed for an equalizer but had to wait till the final minute of the game after Marcel Frankie committed a foul in the box and had to be sent off. Duah elected himself for the spot kick and made no mistake.

The Switzerland youth international is enjoying a good campaign after joining Nurnberg in the summer transfer window from St Gallen.

Although he has represented Switzerland at youth levels, he remains eligible to play for Ghana at senior level due to his parents heritage.