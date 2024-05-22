Ghanaian forward Kwadwo Duah shines as Ludogorets Razgrad triumph over Lokomotiv Plovdiv

Ghanaian striker Kwadwo Duah played a pivotal role in Ludogorets Razgrad's commanding 3-0 victory over Lokomotiv Plovdiv in the Bulgarian First Professional League on Wednesday afternoon.

Th Swiss-born Ghanaian, who started and played the full 90 minutes at the Huvepharma Arena, was instrumental in the champions' dominant display.

Ludogorets took an early lead in the 9th minute, with Rwan Seco scoring the first of his two goals. Seco capitalised on an error from Ivaylo Ivanov and delivered a stunning shot past Plovdiv's goalkeeper, Martin Lukov. Just two minutes later, Seco doubled the lead by heading home a brilliant cross from Son.

In the 25th minute, Duah had an opportunity to extend Ludogorets' lead with a clever heel flick that narrowly missed the target. The champions continued to apply pressure, and Rick missed a clear chance shortly after.

However, in the 33rd minute, Duah made no mistake. After a swift attack from the right, Rick found Duah in the box, and the striker fired past Lukov to make it 3-0.

Wednesday's goal marked Duah's 12th in the league this season, in addition to his 5 assists in 23 games, showcasing his significant contribution to Ludogorets' campaign.