Ghanaian forward Kwadwo Opoku named in MLS Team of the Week

Ghana and LAFC star, Kwadwo 'Mahala' Opoku has been named in the Major League Team of Week two.

The 21-year-old starred as Los Angeles FC began the defence of their Major League Soccer with a 3-2 victory over Portland Timbers at the Banc of California.

Opoku won the penalty that was converted by Carlos Vela to make it 2-0 before he smashed home to extend the lead after the break.

The youngster was named in the team of the week alongside LAFC teammate Giorgio Chiellini.

Colorado Rapids goalkeeper William Yarbrough was named goalkeeper of the week, with Austin's Alex Ring, Alex Roldan of Seattle and Brandon Bye's New England Revolution making the defence alongside Chiellini.

Columbus Crew's Lucas Zelarayan, Eduard Lowen of St Louis City, Inter Miami's Rodolfo Pizzaro and Fabian Herbers of Chicago Fire make midfield.

Jeremy Ebobbise of San Jose and Jesus Pereira of FC Dallas completing the starting line up.

Opoku was named on the bench of the team of the week.

See below Team of the Week