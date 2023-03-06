Ghanaian forward Kwadwo Opoku reacts after LAFC begin MLS title defence with victory

Forward Kwadwo Opoku has shared his excitement after scoring the winner in Los Angeles FC's victory over Portland Timbers in their 2023 MLS opener.

Opoku, who received his MLS ring before the start of the match, played a key role as the California-based outfit edged Portland 3-2 at the Banc of California stadium.

"Plus three points. Believe it," he wrote on Twitter.

Italian legend defender Giorgio Chiellini opened the scoring in the 24th minute after he slotted home a loose ball following a corner kick.

Los Angeles doubled their advantage ten minutes later through Mexican star Carlos Vela, who converted a penalty kick.

Opoku netted the eventual game-winning goal in the 52nd minute to give LAFC a 3-0 lead. That was his 10th goal in all competitions for LAFC.

Timbers scored twice in the last thirty minutes of the match to reduce the deficit with goals from Brazilian midfielder Evander da Silva Ferreira and Christian Paredes.

The 21-year-old Ghanaian youngster has scored eight regular-season goals as well as one in the MLS Cup Playoffs and one in the Concacaf Champions League.