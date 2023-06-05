Ghanaian forward Kwadwo Opoku's LAFC suffer CONCACAF Champions League final defeat to Club Leon

Kwadwo Opoku's dream of winning the CONCACAF Champions League was crashed after Club Leon defeated Los Angeles FC in the final of the competition.

LAFC were beaten 1-0 at the BMO Stadium on Monday morning as they lost the tie 3-1 on aggregate to the Mexican club.

After the 2-1 defeat in Mexico, LAFC were hoping to bounce back at home but there were dealt a huge blow when Lucas Di Yorio opened the scoring in the 20th minute.

Opoku was introduced into the game at the start of the second half as Steve Cherundolo's men chased an equalizer.

Despite the attacking changes, LAFC were unable to break the impregnable defence of Club Leon.

The Major League Champions will now switch their attention to defending their title.

Opoku, who netted two times in the CONCACAF Champions League, will hoping for a good campaign in the MLS, where he has scored twice in 12 matches.