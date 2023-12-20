Ghanaian forward Kwaku Osei Bonsu nets first goal for Al Kharaitiyat in Qatar

Ghanaian attacker Kwaku Osei Bonsu scored his first goal for Al Kharaitiyat in a 2-3 defeat to AL Shahania at home in Qatar.

Bonsu's consolation goal came in the 90th minute, as he turned his opponent inside-out on the right edge of the penalty box before firing the ball with his weaker foot into the far left bottom corner.

The 23-year-old joined Al Kharaitiyat on loan from FK Spartak Subotica in the summer, seeking to regain his form after an injury-plagued first season in the Serbia Superliga.

Before joining Subotica, Bonsu enjoyed two successful seasons with FC Caracas in Venezuela.

Despite the defeat, Bonsu's goal was a positive highlight for Al Kharaitiyat and showcased his skill and determination.

The young forward is hopeful that with more playing time, he can recover his form and prove his worth to Spartak Subotica.

Bonsu's first goal for Al Kharaitiyat is a promising sign for the future, and fans are eager to see what else he can bring to the table.