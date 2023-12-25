Ghanaian forward Kwaku Osei Bonsu nets second goal for Al Kharaitiyat in Qatar

Ghanaian forward Kwaku Osei Bonsu shone brightly for Al Kharaitiyat as he secured his second goal in their 1-0 triumph against Mesaimeer during matchday 8 in Qatar.

Osei Bonsu, showcasing his offensive prowess, found the net in the 27th minute after skillfully maneuvering a long ball from the center circle. Evading the onrushing goalkeeper, he confidently scored his second consecutive goal for Al Kharaitiyat.

This impressive performance marked Osei Bonsu's third consecutive start for Al Kharaitiyat, demonstrating his impact on the team after overcoming an initial absence due to injury.

With his pace and trickery, Osei Bonsu has become a valuable asset for his new club, currently occupying the fourth position with 11 points on the league table.

Al Kharaitiyat harbors hopes that the former Bechem United and FC Caracas forward remains healthy throughout the season to contribute significantly to their quest for promotion to the Qatari first division.