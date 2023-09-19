Ghanaian forward Kwaku Osei Bonsu secures loan move to Alkharaitiyat SC in Qatar

Ghanaian striker Kwaku Osei Bonsu has sealed a one-year loan deal with Qatari club Alkharaitiyat Sports Club.

The move comes after his stint with Serbian Superliga side FK Spartak Subotica.

Bonsu, a former player for Bechem United, made the switch to Serbia from Venezuela's Caracas FC in the summer of 2022.

However, his time in Serbia was marred by injuries, which restricted him to just six appearances last season.

In a bid to regain his form and playing rhythm, Subotica has agreed to loan Bonsu to Alkharaitiyat, with an option for a permanent transfer.

The 23-year-old forward is optimistic that the move to Qatar will provide him with more opportunities to showcase his talent and make up for lost time.