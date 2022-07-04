Ghanaian forward Kwame Karikari joins Indian topflight side Chennaiyin FC

Ghanaian attacker Kwame Karikari has completed his move to Indian Super League side Chennaiyin FC.

The 30-year-old forward joins the Super League side ahead of the new season from Thai Premier League side Nakhonratchasima Mazda.

The goal poacher netted 13 goals in 29 games last season and was also join top scorer in the Thai FA Cup.

“I am very happy to join Chennaiyin FC. I cannot wait to get started with the new team and I am really looking forward to this new and exciting challenge," said Karikari, who also represented Ghana at the U-20 Africa Cup.

Karikari has enormous experience, playing over 200 games in an eleven-year span, scoring 84 goals and providing 13 assist.

"I would like to welcome Kwame Karikari to the Chennaiyin family. I think he’s got the technical ability and the physicality to succeed in India.

"We have had many great forwards at this club and I believe Kwame should be able to match those standards," Vita Dani said as quoted by the club's official website.