Ghanaian forward Kwame Karikari scores in Chennaiyin comeback win against Mohun Bagan 

Ghanaian forward Kwame Karikari scored for Chennaiyin FC in their 2-1 win against ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian ISL.

Chennaiyin came from behind to win the game against Mohun Bagan at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

Manvir Singh opened the scoring for the home side in the 27th minute through a quick counter attack.

ATK Mohun Bagan went into the break leading the tie by a lone goal.

Kwame Karikari was introduced into the game in the 59th minute for Fallou Diagne.

The Ghanaian striker made his impact felt by winning a penalty for Chennaiyin FC in the 63rd minute.

Julius Duker dinked a ball for Kwame Karikari who touched the ball ahead of Vishal Kaith, who charged out of his line.

He instead fouled Karikari and the referee gave a penalty, which Karikari converted with ease.

Kwame Karikari scored from the penalty to get the equalizer for Chennaiyin.

Rahim Ali scored the match winner for Chennaiyin in the 83rd minute.