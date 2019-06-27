Ghanaian forward Kwame Kiziti scores in BK Hacken's preseason friendly draw against Vendsyssel

Forward Kwame Kizito netted his first senior goal for Swedish club BK Hacken in their friendly draw against Danish side Vendsyssel.

The striker scored the equalizing goal with a minute left as the Wasps earned a 2-2 draw in their final friendly ahead of the return of the Allsvenskan league.

Emmanuel Ogunde and Morten Brander Knusden scored two first half goals for the Danish club.

Before Adam Andersson and Kwame Kizito scored two late goals to ensure Hacken ended the game with a deserving draw.

The Swedish league returns this weekend with Kwame Kizito hoping to break into the starting eleven of the yellow and blacks.

BK Hacken will face Hammarby on Monday at the Rambergsvalled stadium.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin