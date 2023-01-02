GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

Ghanaian forward Kwame Peprah attracts interest from Greece

Published on: 02 January 2023
Ghanaian forward Kwame Peprah attracts interest from Greece
Kwame Peprah of Orlando Pirates reacts instructs teammates during the DStv Premiership 2021/22 match between AmaZulu and Orlando Pirates at Jonsson Kings Park Stadium, Durban on 08 December 2021 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Former King Faisal striker Kwame Peprah is attracting interest from Greece in the January transfer widow. 

The 22-year-old Orlando Pirates forward could leave the Bucs in the winter transfer window following the lack of game time.

Peprah has been relegated to the bench since the arrival of Jose Rivero at Mayfair.

The Ghanaian forward is behind Zakhele Lepasa, Kermit Erasmus, Deon Hotto, Monnapule Saleng and even Bafana Bafana striker Evidence Makgopa in the pecking order.

This means the club will consider a move for the forward with interests from an unknown club in Greece.

According to reports in South Africa, Cape Town FC are also monitoring the situation of Peprah and could make a move for the Ghanaian.

Peprah had a decent first since, helping the club reach the final of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more