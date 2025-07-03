Ghanaian forward Kwame Peprah joins Cambodian side Svay Rieng FC

Ghanaian forward Kwame Peprah has joined Cambodian outfit Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng FC.

The former King Faisal and Orlando Pirates attacker penned a two-year deal to join Svay Rieng FC in the transfer window.

He moves to the Cambodian league after leaving Indian club Karela Blasters, where he scored 14 goals and provided five assists in 43 matches in all competitions.

Peprah will join his new teammates as preparations begin for the ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup 2025/26.

Meanwhile, the striker took the opportunity to express gratitude to Karela Blasters after his two-year spell.

"To everyone at Kerala Blasters, all KBFC fans, and people of India," he wrote on Instagram.

"Thank you so much for an unforgettable two years in Kochi. I am so grateful to have worn the yellow & blue shirt and have had the honour of performing in front of you. That incredible atmosphere will stay with me for the rest of my life - the roar of the Manjappada which greets goals & wins is truly special.

"Unfortunately this is the end of our journey together for now, but I will always remain a part of the yellow army at heart. And who knows, maybe we will meet again one day…Much love"