Ghanaian forward Kwame Peprah secures spot in Indian Super League Team of the Week

Ghanaian striker Kwame Peprah has been honoured for his stellar performance in match week 11 of the India Super League, earning a well-deserved spot on Sofascore's Team of the Week.

Peprah, who plays for Kerala Blasters, delivered an outstanding display to help his team secure a 2-0 victory over Mumbai City.

The former King Faisal attacker, who joined Kerala Blasters in August 2023, played a pivotal role in the match, contributing to both goals. Dimitrios Diamantakos opened the scoring for the home team in the 11th minute, with Peprah providing the assist. Before halftime, Peprah himself found the back of the net, sealing the victory for his side.

This recognition on Sofascore's Team of the Week is a testament to Peprah's impactful performance and is expected to boost his confidence as he aims to maintain top form.

The Ghanaian forward is under contract with Kerala Blasters until 2025.

The Sofascore Team of the Week for India Super League match week 11 showcases Peprah's impressive contributions and highlights his growing influence in the league.

