Ghanaian forward Kwame Poku earns spot in English League One Team of the Week

Ghanaian football talent Kwame Poku has been recognised for his outstanding performance by earning a place in Sofascore's English League One Team of the Week.

The accolade comes on the heels of Poku's remarkable contribution to Peterborough United's commanding 4-0 triumph over Burton on a Saturday afternoon in the English League One.

Poku, who commenced the game at the Weston Homes Stadium and played for 80 minutes, left an indelible mark on the match. His precision was evident when he set up Peter Kioso with a low cross, leading to Joel Randall finding the back of the net with a first-time left-footed finish.

The Ghanaian playmaker's influence continued as he delivered a driven cross that resulted in an own goal by Burton's defender, extending Peterborough United's lead to 3-0 in the 61st minute.

In the 64th minute, Poku's dynamic play continued when he chested home a beautiful cross from Burrows at the back post, securing another goal.

Kwame Poku's inclusion in Sofascore's Team of the Week underscores his impact on the pitch and highlights his pivotal role in Peterborough United's resounding victory.