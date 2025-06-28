Ghanaian forward Kwame Poku wants to leave a mark at Queens Park Rangers

Ghana international Kwame Afriyie Adubofour Poku is poised to leave a mark at Queens Park Rangers after switching from Peterborough United this summer.

Poku joins QPR for an undisclosed fee, ending his four-year spell with Peterborough United. He made a notable impact during his stint with the League One outfit, recording 30 goals and 30 assists in 147 appearances across all competitions.

The 23-year-old is expected to feature in the English Championship next season, having made a significant move in the current window.

Poku, who previously featured in the Championship during the 2019/20 campaign, returns to the division with greater experience and a sharpened end product.

However, the attacker has disclosed new head coach Julien StÃ©phan’s influence in his move to QPR while aiming to leave a mark at the club.

Revealing his conversation with the coach, Poku said, “When I was speaking to him he was talking about where he sees me fitting in and where he thinks I can influence the game.

“That's what really attracted me. Being 23 turning 24, I'm not quite young anymore so I want to come in and make my mark from the jump.”

At QPR, he joins a squad he regards as rich in quality and believes the environment will help him deliver greater numbers in the final third.

Known for his creativity and control, Poku is expected to add versatility and attacking depth of the club.

The former Colchester man has one senior appearance for Ghana, earned in a friendly against Uzbekistan in March 2021.