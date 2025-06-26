Ghanaian forward Kwame Thomas joins Aldershot Town on free transfer

Aldershot Town have completed the signing of British-born Ghanaian striker Kwame Thomas on a free transfer.

The striker will return to the EBB Stadium for the third time having spent the end of last season on loan from Ebbsfleet United, and making 49 appearances during the 23/24 season.

Overall, Thomas has made 59 appearances for the Shots and scored seven goals in that time, and his last contribution for the Shots will be remembered for some time, setting up Josh Barrett’s screamer to make it 3-0 in the Isuzu FA Trophy Final.

The 29-year-old made his senior international debut for St Kitts & Nevis during his first spell with the Shots, having made a number of youth appearances for England during his time with Derby County.

Tommy Widdrington added: “It’s no secret I’m a fan of Kwame both as a player but also as a man. His core values and the way he approaches every training session and game is the epitome of the approach I want to see at Aldershot Town.”

“He’s a familiar face whom I’m sure the fans will be pleased to see return on a permanent basis rather than on loan.”

“I feel we know each other well and believe his addition gives us a different dimension, but still makes us a real goal threat given the other options we will have to support him.”